Private Trust Co. NA Has $112,000 Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 209,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 604.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 139,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 56,693 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 194.3% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.18.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.