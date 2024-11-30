Private Trust Co. NA Has $120,000 Stock Position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) by 169.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 306.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QDPL opened at $39.72 on Friday. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $396.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

