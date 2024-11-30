Private Trust Co. NA Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 110.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kenvue by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,362 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kenvue by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,374 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,382,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,816,000 after buying an additional 4,700,697 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 538.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 4,341,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,847,000 after buying an additional 3,660,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $24.10 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

