Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $203.05 and a 1-year high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

