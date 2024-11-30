Progeny 3 Inc. Has $95.01 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,280 shares during the period. Peabody Energy makes up about 8.0% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $95,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,949 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,236 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 266.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 93,627 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 68,063 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 580.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,153 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 46,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.98. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,759.20. The trade was a 13.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

