Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,300 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:ALL opened at $207.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.17 and a fifty-two week high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.03.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
