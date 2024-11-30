Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $7.79 Million in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 348,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,676,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $489.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Articles

