Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,300 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of SM Energy worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,341,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after acquiring an additional 384,675 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,793 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,649,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,709,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,920,000 after buying an additional 157,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

SM stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.