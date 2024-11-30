Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 257,400 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.46% of Extreme Networks worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 195,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 74,080 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 297.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 841,395 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 491.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 333,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 277,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,443.10. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $536,589.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,637.56. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

