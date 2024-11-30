QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,547 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $158.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $127.49 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.64 and its 200-day moving average is $180.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

