Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 15,935 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 364.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Weatherford International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 36.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,516.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $521,565.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,764.80. The trade was a 35.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $82.30 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.