Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 55,649 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $837.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

