Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.14% of Oxford Industries worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,007.56. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $83.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

