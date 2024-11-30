Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 556.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 51.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 207,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 41.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 318,361.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,243 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Five Below Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

