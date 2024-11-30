Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,811,000 after buying an additional 132,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,448,000 after buying an additional 118,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after buying an additional 80,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after buying an additional 78,870 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $566.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $508.22 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $553.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.