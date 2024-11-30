Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Teradata at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 46.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 114.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 21.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after acquiring an additional 369,123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Teradata by 85.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 46.8% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 144,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 10.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

