Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$33.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.90.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

