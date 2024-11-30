Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.94.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Quebecor
Quebecor Stock Performance
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.