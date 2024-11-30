QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 880.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of QNST opened at $22.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.09. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $279.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
