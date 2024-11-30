Raffles Associates LP Grows Position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,700 shares during the quarter. Vizsla Silver comprises approximately 3.3% of Raffles Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 0.61% of Vizsla Silver worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZLA. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the first quarter valued at $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

VZLA opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.33 million, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.