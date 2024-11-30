Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Realty Income by 102.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.96%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

