Rebecca Wilson Purchases 9,000 Shares of Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Wilson acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.53 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,797.00 ($32,335.71).

Hansen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

