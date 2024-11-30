RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RSASF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 26,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,255. RESAAS Services has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.44.

About RESAAS Services

Further Reading

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

