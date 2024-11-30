Reviewing Remitly Global (RELY) and Its Competitors

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Remitly Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Remitly Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remitly Global 0 2 8 0 2.80 Remitly Global Competitors 920 6001 12333 320 2.62

Remitly Global presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 2.11%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remitly Global -5.63% -11.58% -6.57% Remitly Global Competitors -15.31% -159.06% -4.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Remitly Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Remitly Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Remitly Global $1.18 billion -$117.84 million -58.74 Remitly Global Competitors $3.97 billion $456.28 million 9.23

Remitly Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Remitly Global. Remitly Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Remitly Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Remitly Global has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remitly Global’s peers have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Remitly Global peers beat Remitly Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

