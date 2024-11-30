Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Down 19.7% in November

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 66,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $4,434,890.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $64,472.76. The trade was a 98.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $882,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,181 shares of company stock worth $8,359,750. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.04. 254,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,110. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The company had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

