Rivian Automotive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 237,951 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average volume of 158,013 call options.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after buying an additional 17,341,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
