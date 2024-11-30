Rivian Automotive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 237,951 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average volume of 158,013 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,307 shares of company stock worth $3,178,479. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after buying an additional 17,341,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.