Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 24,672 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $51,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $413,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,204.98. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,866,636. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,634 shares of company stock worth $1,558,535. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $306.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.92 and its 200 day moving average is $284.42. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.