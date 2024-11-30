Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $37,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

