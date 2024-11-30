Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 526,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $63,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in RTX by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 1.2 %

RTX stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average of $114.44. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

