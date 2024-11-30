Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $41,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $177.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

