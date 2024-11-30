Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 44,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Royalty Management Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,356. Royalty Management has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

Royalty Management Company Profile

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

