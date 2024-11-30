Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 44,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Royalty Management Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,356. Royalty Management has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.
Royalty Management Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royalty Management
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.