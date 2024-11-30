Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31,266.59

Rune (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Rune has a market capitalization of $31,266.59 and $90,320.23 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $6.29 or 0.00006499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,476.09 or 0.99704873 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,333.68 or 0.99557698 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 6.07574754 USD and is up 8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $85,996.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.