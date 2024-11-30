Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,748. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Wierbicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $393,050.00.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 178.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 123,486 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $576,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 53.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

