Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

SAFT stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.30). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $295.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $32,835.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,729.64. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

