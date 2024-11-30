Saga (SAGA) Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week

Saga (SAGA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Saga has a market capitalization of $250.18 million and $83.45 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00002419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,553.61 or 0.99683210 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,358.07 or 0.99481330 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,045,994,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,787,843 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,045,924,043 with 106,762,276 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.34783903 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $79,105,909.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.