Saitama (SAITAMA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $73,010.97

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and $73,010.97 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00008329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,565.00 or 1.00012765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00011957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000825 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00064300 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,936,559,048 coins and its circulating supply is 43,397,413,507 coins. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,936,559,047.87458876 with 43,397,413,506.90311912 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00020588 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $10,119.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.