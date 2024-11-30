Saltmarble (SML) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

Saltmarble (SML) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $132.94 million and approximately $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45837778 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

