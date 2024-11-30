Scalar Gauge Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for 1.9% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.1 %

Smartsheet stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $56.55.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smartsheet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,424.40. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,395. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,098 over the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

