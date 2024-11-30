Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of SNDR opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

