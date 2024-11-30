Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00008454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,867.02 or 1.00006786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00063234 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041217 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

