Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 84.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,782 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 122,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 91,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of ST opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

