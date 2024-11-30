Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Drops By 27.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.