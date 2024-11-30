Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Declines By 71.4%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Rebel stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 218,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 23.48% of American Rebel at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Rebel alerts:

American Rebel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AREB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. American Rebel has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.27.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

Read More

