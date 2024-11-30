Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Drops By 58.7%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMID stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. 8,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

