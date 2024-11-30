Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Expands By 83.3%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

