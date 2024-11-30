Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Increases By 27.6%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
CareRx Price Performance
Shares of CHHHF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. CareRx has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.73.
About CareRx
