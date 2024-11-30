Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Increases By 27.6%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CareRx Price Performance

Shares of CHHHF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. CareRx has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

