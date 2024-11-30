Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Decreases By 18.6%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,631,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 47,450,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 246.1 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPMF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,061. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.70.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
