Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Grows By 114.2%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the October 31st total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,153.5 days.

Covivio Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GSEFF remained flat at $59.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Covivio has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88.

Get Covivio alerts:

About Covivio

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city. A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.