Short Interest in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW) Increases By 240.0%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Critical Metals Stock Down 12.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRMLW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 2,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,875. Critical Metals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.
Critical Metals Company Profile
