Short Interest in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW) Increases By 240.0%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Critical Metals Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRMLW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 2,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,875. Critical Metals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. operates as a mining exploration and development company. It owns interests in the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, Austria. Critical Metals Corp. is based in New York, New York. Critical Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of European Lithium Limited.

