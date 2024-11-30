Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Rises By 53.3%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
