Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Decreases By 16.7%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $28.65 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Wohnen
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.