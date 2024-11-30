Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Decreases By 16.7%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $28.65 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

